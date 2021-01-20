Ginger Gonzaga Cast In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk TV Series

Ginger Gonzaga Cast In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk TV Series

Last month, Marvel Studios finally announced the first three cast members for She-Hulk, including Tatiana Maslany in the title role. Now, another cast member has joined the show (via SuperHeroHype).

Deadline is reporting that Ginger Gonzaga has been cast as the “best friend” of She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters. However, further details about her character are unknown. We only know that Gonzaga will be co-starring as a series regular.

Gonzaga has a lot of comedic experience, including roles in Ted, I’m Dying Up Here, Wrecked, and Mixology. She also guest-starred in Netflix’s Space Force as Anabela Ysidro-Campos, a parody character inspired by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Shortly after this story broke, Gonzaga reacted to the news on her Twitter account:

I’m beyond excited to join #Shehulk! We will be directed by #KatCairo! @ChairmanGao is gifting us her hilarious writing & I get to run amok w/ the insanely talented #tatianamaslaney. Thanks @Marvel & @disneyplus 4 your support & having me in the fam! Get ready! It’s AWESOME! https://t.co/bqMUdlhE5O — Ginger Gonzaga (@gingerthejester) January 20, 2021

RELATED: Disney+ February 2021 Movies and TV Titles Revealed!

She-Hulk will be a half-hour legal sitcom, which should play to Gonzaga’s strengths. Mark Ruffalo will also reprise his role as Jennifer’s famous cousin, Bruce Banner/The Hulk. Within the comic book realm, Bruce saved Jennifer’s life after an assassination attempt. However, his gamma irradiated blood transformed her into She-Hulk. But when transformed, Jennifer retains most of her personality and intelligence. She has even tried cases as She-Hulk, and is an expert in superhero law.

Marvel Studios will begin filming She-Hulk later this year.

Are you excited to hear that Ginger Gonzaga has joined She-Hulk‘s cast? Which character do you think she will play? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: She-Hulk by Soule & Pulido: The Complete Collection

The post Ginger Gonzaga Cast In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk TV Series appeared first on ComingSoon.net.