Godzilla vs. Kong Delayed a Week, Plus James Wan’s Malignant Set for September

Godzilla vs. Kong Delayed a Week, Plus James Wan’s Malignant Set for September

Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong domestic release has been delayed from March 26, 2021, to the following week, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Additionally, James Wan’s upcoming horror movie Malignant has been dated for a September 10, 2021 release in theaters and IMAX from New Line Cinema, as well as on HBO Max. The movie will be available on the streamer for 31 days from its theatrical release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet)

RELATED: POLL: Who Should Win in Godzilla vs. Kong?

The epic action-adventure Godzilla vs. Kong will pit two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies, The Little Drummer Girl), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (Christine, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Widows), Shun Oguri (Gintama), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2). Also starring in the highly-anticipated movie are Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street, Manchester by the Sea) and Demián Bichir (The Nun, The Hateful Eight).

The fourth installment in Warner Bros.’ Pictures and Legendary’s Monsterverse is directed by Adam Wingard from a script written by Oscar nominee Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean, Deja Vu, Shrek). The film is being produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, and Brian Rogers, with Kenji Okuhira, Yoshimitsu Banno, Jon Jashni and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers. Jay Ashenfelter, Jen Conroy and Tamara Kent are co-producers.

The most recent film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, hit theaters in summer 2019. It ended with Godzilla taking his rightful place as the ruler of all Titans. Unfortunately, the movie was a financial disappointment, grossing only $385.9 million against a budget estimated to be as high as $200 million.

RELATED: Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Pits Two Titans Against Each Other!

Godzilla vs. Kong is set to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31, 2021.

The post Godzilla vs. Kong Delayed a Week, Plus James Wan’s Malignant Set for September appeared first on ComingSoon.net.