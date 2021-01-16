Godzilla vs Kong Release Date Moves Up Two Months!

Godzilla vs Kong release date moves up two months!

After Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment struck a deal to keep Godzilla vs Kong as a day-and-date theatrical and HBO Max release on May 21, they have now moved the release date up! The new Godzilla vs Kong release date is March 26, 2021, where it will have zero competition. No Time to Die was expected to open the following week, but is now reportedly looking to vacate its April 2 release date.

Will you see the movie in theaters or on HBO Max? When would you like to finally see a trailer? Let us know in the comments below!

RELATED: AMC Speaks Out Against Warner Bros.’ HBO Max 2021 Announcement

The epic action-adventure Godzilla vs Kong will pit two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies, The Little Drummer Girl), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (Christine, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Widows), Shun Oguri (Gintama), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2). Also starring in the highly-anticipated movie are Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street, Manchester by the Sea) and Demián Bichir (The Nun, The Hateful Eight).

The fourth installment in Warner Bros.’ Pictures and Legendary’s Monsterverse is directed by Adam Wingard from a script written by Oscar nominee Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean, Deja Vu, Shrek). The film is being produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, and Brian Rogers, with Kenji Okuhira, Yoshimitsu Banno, Jon Jashni and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers. Jay Ashenfelter, Jen Conroy and Tamara Kent are co-producers.

The most recent film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, hit theaters last summer. It ended with Godzilla taking his rightful place as the ruler of all Titans. Unfortunately, the movie was a financial disappointment, grossing only $385.9 million against a budget estimated to be as high as $200 million.

RELATED: POLL RESULTS: What Did You Think of the Dune Trailer?

Godzilla vs. Kong was originally set to hit theaters in May 2020 (before the global pandemic) and then on November 20, 2020.

The post Godzilla vs Kong Release Date Moves Up Two Months! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.