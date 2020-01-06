Golden Globes 2020: tutti i vincitori dell’edizione numero 77

Ecco tutti i vincitori dell’edizione numero 77 dei premi assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association, i Golden Globes 2020.

Ecco i vincitori dei Golden Globes 2020

IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)

Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Catch-22″ (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Parasite” (CJ Entertainment)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Toni Collette

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Annette Bening (“The Report”)

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)

Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Missing Link” (United Artists Releasing)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)

Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)

Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)

Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Best Television Series – Drama

“Succession” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Knives Out” (Lionsgate)

“Rocketman” (Paramount)

“Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“1917” (Universal)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“The Two Popes” (Netflix)

Il Premio Carole Brunette è stato assegnato a Ellen Degeneres

