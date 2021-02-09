Greenland Tops FandangoNOW and Vudu Streaming Lists
Greenland jumped to the No. 1 spot on both Vudu and FandangoNOW’s Top 10 streaming list this week. The Gerard Butler thriller earned the crown last week on Vudu’s Top 10 but had to settle for second place behind the Tom Hanks drama News of the World. Not this time. This week it was all Gerard all the time while Hanks had to settle for No. 5 on Vudu and No. 3 on FandangoNOW — behind the Kevin Costner/Diane Lane weepie Let Him Go in both instances.
Last week, viewers randomly opted for Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto — perhaps foreseeing the end of existence? — but this time decided to go with something a little lighter: the Bill Murray classic Groundhog Day. That at least makes sense considering the holiday and all but the Harold Ramis comedy landed at No. 6 on Vudu, which is pretty damned great for a film released back in 1993.
VUDU
Greenland
Let Him Go
Freaky
Unhinged
News of the World
Groundhog Day
Promising Young Woman
Tenet
Love and Monsters
Come Play
FandangoNOW’s top ten titles for the past week (Monday through Sunday), in terms of revenue, are as follows:
Greenland
Let Him Go
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Fatale
Freaky
Our Friend
American Skin
Tenet
The War with Grandpa
COMING SOON TO VUDU AND FANDANGONOW
February 12
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar (Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo)
Breaking News in Yuba County (Allison Janney)
Fear of Rain (Katherine Heigl)
Paradise Cove (Mena Suvari)
Me You Madness (Ed Westwick, Louise Linton)
February 16
Monster Hunter (Milla Jovovich)
Supernova (Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci)
Alice Fades Away (William Sadler)
February 19
Silk Road (Nick Robinson)
February 23
Pinocchio (Roberto Benigni)
February 26
Minari (Steven Yeun)
March 2
Undertow (Olivia Dejonge)
March 4
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Tom Kenny)
March 23
Soul (Jamie Foxx)
The post Greenland Tops FandangoNOW and Vudu Streaming Lists appeared first on ComingSoon.net.
That’s right, woodchuck chuckers it’s Groundhog Day!
Jeff Ames