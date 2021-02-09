Greenland Tops FandangoNOW and Vudu Streaming Lists

Greenland tops FandangoNOW and Vudu streaming lists

Greenland jumped to the No. 1 spot on both Vudu and FandangoNOW’s Top 10 streaming list this week. The Gerard Butler thriller earned the crown last week on Vudu’s Top 10 but had to settle for second place behind the Tom Hanks drama News of the World. Not this time. This week it was all Gerard all the time while Hanks had to settle for No. 5 on Vudu and No. 3 on FandangoNOW — behind the Kevin Costner/Diane Lane weepie Let Him Go in both instances.

Last week, viewers randomly opted for Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto — perhaps foreseeing the end of existence? — but this time decided to go with something a little lighter: the Bill Murray classic Groundhog Day. That at least makes sense considering the holiday and all but the Harold Ramis comedy landed at No. 6 on Vudu, which is pretty damned great for a film released back in 1993.

VUDU

Greenland

Let Him Go

Freaky

Unhinged

News of the World

Groundhog Day

Promising Young Woman

Tenet

Love and Monsters

Come Play

FandangoNOW’s top ten titles for the past week (Monday through Sunday), in terms of revenue, are as follows:

Greenland

Let Him Go

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Fatale

Freaky

Our Friend

American Skin

Tenet

The War with Grandpa

COMING SOON TO VUDU AND FANDANGONOW

February 12

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar (Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo)

Breaking News in Yuba County (Allison Janney)

Fear of Rain (Katherine Heigl)

Paradise Cove (Mena Suvari)

Me You Madness (Ed Westwick, Louise Linton)

February 16

Monster Hunter (Milla Jovovich)

Supernova (Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci)

Alice Fades Away (William Sadler)

February 19

Silk Road (Nick Robinson)

February 23

Pinocchio (Roberto Benigni)

February 26

Minari (Steven Yeun)

March 2

Undertow (Olivia Dejonge)

March 4

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Tom Kenny)

March 23

Soul (Jamie Foxx)

