Gremlins Mountain Dew Commercial: Gizmo & Zach Galligan Return!

Gizmo’s all grown up and still getting into some mischief in Mountain Dew’s new Gremlins commercial featuring the return of our favorite furry friend and star Zach Galligan in the fun new ad. You can check out the commercial now in the player below!

The next Gremlins adventure will arrive on HBO Max this year in the form of the animated prequel series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

Set in 1920s Shanghai, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will tell the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Tze Chun (Children of Invention, Gotham) will write and co-executive produce the 10-episode series. Gremlins first took the box office by storm in director Joe Dante’s 1984 Christmas/horror/comedy. In 1990, Dante returned for Gremlins 2: The New Batch, which had a much lighter tongue-in-cheek tone than the first film. Dante will also be consulting on the new series for HBO Max.

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce for Amblin Television along with Sam Register. Brendan Hay will serve as co-executive producer with Dan Krall serving as supervising producer. The series is produced by Amblin in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

