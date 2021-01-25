Harry Potter Live-Action TV Series in ‘Extremely Early’ Development at HBO Max

Harry Potter Live-Action TV Series in ‘Extremely Early’ Development at HBO Max

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that a Harry Potter live-action television series is in early development at HBO Max, with executives at the streamer having “engaged in multiple conversations with potential writers exploring various ideas” in order to expand the Harry Potter universe to TV.

RELATED: Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen on His Version of Grindelwald

The outlet confirms that no talent or writers are currently attached to any project as the potential live-action series is in “extremely early stages” of development and no deals have been made.

“There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform,” HBO Max and Warner Bros. reportedly said in a statement to THR, who notes that expanding the franchise remains a “top priority” for the streamer as well as the studio.

Pick up a copy of the complete books here!

Franchise book author J.K. Rowling reportedly controls the franchise and has a say in anything involving the IP. In 2016, NBCUniversal inked a seven-year rights deal — ending in April 2025 –with Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution including U.S. broadcast, cable, and streaming rights to the property, as well as digital, theme park content, and events. The deal meant Warner Bros.’ executives had to then ink a side deal that allowed Harry Potter features to briefly stream on HBO Max when the service first launched, with the films leaving the streamer after three months with plans to move to NBCUniversal’s new streamer Peacock later this year.

RELATED: Mandatory Streamers: Walker Is Here in The CW’s Reimagining Starring Jared Padalecki

The Harry Potter seven-book series was adapted into eight films that earned over $7 billion at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. also has the Fantastic Beasts prequel series of films under its belt, with the third installment, currently set to release on July 15, 2022, following up 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The post Harry Potter Live-Action TV Series in ‘Extremely Early’ Development at HBO Max appeared first on ComingSoon.net.