HBO 2021 Promo With Scenes From a Marriage & Succession Season 3

HBO 2021 Promo: first look at Scenes From a Marriage, Succession Season 3 & more

HBO has released a brand new promo reel for their upcoming shows that are set to premiere this year, including our first look at Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain’s upcoming limited series Scenes From a Marriage as well as a preview of the highly-anticipated third season of Succession. Check out the video in the player below!

The video also offers a new look at HBO’s other 2021 shows such as Kate Winslet’s Mare of Easttown, The Nevers, The White Lotus and Beartown along with the new seasons of Insecure, In Treatment, Betty and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Starring Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac and Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain along with Sunita Mani (GLOW), HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage is an English-language adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic Swedish series and is expected to re-examine the original show’s depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

The limited series will be written and directed by The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi. On top of starring, both Isaac and Chastain are also executive producing along with Levi, Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman, Blair Breard, and Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg. Media Res and Endeavor Content will produce.

The Mare of Easttown is a seven-part miniseries that will center on Winslet’s Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as her life crumbles around her, and is described as “an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our past.” I

The series is scheduled to debut on April 18 on HBO.

