HBO Max developing Game of Thrones animated drama

While the franchise’s home network is currently at work on two prequel series to the hit fantasy drama, The Hollywood Reporter has brought word that HBO Max is currently in the early stages of development on a Game of Thrones animated project.

Sources report that the project is still in very early steps of development as the streaming platform’s executives, led by HBO drama head Francesca Orsi and her group, have been meeting with writers for the potential series that, despite its change in formula to animation, will still remain close to the tone of the Emmy-winning original series. Orsi and her group have also been reportedly working with source author George R.R. Martin, who has a massive overall deal with the WarnerMedia network, directly to continue expanding the world of Game of Thrones for both this and potential other projects.

Following the conclusion of the flagship series, two prequel series were announced to be in the works, Bloodmoon with Naomi Watts (Penguin Bloom) leading the ensemble cast and House of the Dragon starring Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Paddy Considine (The Outsider) and Matt Smith (Doctor Who, The Crown). While HBO elected not to move forward with the former series while its pilot was in post-production, the latter was ordered straight-to-series in 2019 and is set to begin production this spring.

Talks of an animated adaptation of Martin’s epic fantasy world comes on the heels of word breaking that HBO was also in early development on a potential live-action adaptation of Martin’s novella series Tales of Dunk an Egg, set in the same world of GOT but 90 years ahead of the events. However, no deals are currently in place for that adaptation either.

