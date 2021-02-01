HBO Max Launches “Black History Is Our History” Spotlight Page
On February 1, HBO Max will launch its Black History Is Our History spotlight page, highlighting its diverse and expansive slate of content in honor of Black History Month. Continuing our rich history of amplifying Black stories and talent, this HBO Max collection celebrates the visionaries amongst us, and collectively promotes and supports the telling of stories from the Black perspective. Black History Is Our History will offer hours of curated programming, featuring compelling films, documentaries, biopics, original programming, and animation that focus on the Black experience.
The spotlight page will showcase a collection of thought-provoking documentaries and biopics that highlight civil rights icons including one of the next Warner Bros. Same Day Premieres, Judas and the Black Messiah, (available in theatres and on HBO Max. Streaming on HBO Max for 31-days from theatrical release), Black Art: In The Absence of Light, Between The World And Me, John Lewis: Good Trouble, Say Her Name: The Life And Death of Sandra Bland, and King of the Wilderness to original programming from black leads and content creators paving the way in Hollywood such as the HBO Max Original Charm City Kings, Lovecraft Country, Watchmen, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Euphoria. Family-friendly titles such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Teen Titans and animated series such as The Boondocks and Black Dynamite will also be featured.
The spotlight page will also include the 2020 finalists of HBO’s Short Film Competition in partnership with the American Black Film Festival (ABFF): Dolapo Is Fine, A Storybook Ending, Black Boy Joy, A Rodeo Film, and The Cypher.
Below is a list of programming available on HBO Max in February. As a reminder, HBO subscribers in the U.S. have free access to the HBO Max app as part of their HBO subscription through participating providers. For those who still need to sign-up, HBO Max is offering a limited-time savings of 20% when prepaying for 6 months, now available through March 1. Terms and conditions apply. Visit HBOMax.com for more details.
4 Little Girls, 1997 (HBO)
40 Years a Prisoner, 2020 (HBO)
1968, 2018
Amistad, 1997 (HBO)
Being Serena (HBO)
Bessie, 2015 (HBO)
Between the World and Me, 2020 (HBO)
Black Art: In The Absence of Light, 2021 (HBO) (premieres 2/9)
Boycott, 2001 (HBO)
Confirmation, 2016 (HBO)
Ebony: The Last Years of the Atlantic Slave Trade, 2016
Equal, 2020
Fists of Freedom: The Story of the ’68 Summer Games, 1999 (HBO)
Harriet, 2019 (HBO)
John Lewis: Good Trouble, 2020
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
Kareem: Minority of One, 2015 (HBO)
King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis, 1970
King in the Wilderness, 2018 (HBO)
Malcolm X, 1992
Mavis!, 2015 (HBO)
Miss Evers’ Boys, 1997 (HBO)
Paul Robeson: Tribute to an Artist, 1979
Ray, 2004 (HBO)
Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)
Roots, 1997
Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland, 2018 (HBO)
Sugar Ray Robinson: The Bright Lights & Dark Shadows of a Champion, 1998 (HBO)
The Apollo, 2019 (HBO)
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)
The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)
The Loving Story, 2011 (HBO)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, 2017 (HBO)
The Shop: Uninterrupted S3, E2 (HBO)
The Soul of America, 2020 (HBO)
The Tuskegee Airmen, 1995 (HBO)
TIGER, Parts 1 & 2 2021 (HBO)
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality, 2019 (HBO)
Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story, 2020 (HBO)
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest, 2020 (HBO)
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World, 2016
What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali Parts 1 & 2, 2019 (HBO)
Women of Troy, 2020 (HBO)
Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’, 2019 (HBO)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, 1996
Chris Rock: Bigger and Blacker, 1999 (HBO)
Dave Chappelle: Killing Them Softly, 2000 (HBO)
Eve
Fifty Shades of Black, 2016 (HBO)
How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)
Insecure (HBO)
Key & Peele
Legendary
Life, 1999 (HBO)
Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw, 2019 (HBO)
Loiter Squad
Love and Basketball, 2000
Love Jones, 1997
Purple Rain, 1984
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion
The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency (HBO)
The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)
The Wayans Bros
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!, 2020 (HBO)
2 Dope Queens (HBO)
Above the Rim, 1994 (HBO)
Beasts of the Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)
Betty (HBO)
Charm City Kings, 2020
Chewing Gum
David Makes Man
Euphoria (HBO)
Flight, 2012 (HBO)
Go Tell It on the Mountain, 1985 (HBO)
He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
Home Videos (HBO)
Industry (HBO)
Insecure (HBO)
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Lean On Me, 1989
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Malcolm X, 1992
Native Son, 2019 (HBO)
New Jack City, 1991
Nightingale, 2014 (HBO)
O.G., 2018 (HBO)
Queen and Slim, 2019 (HBO)
Random Acts of Flyness (HBO)
Rosewood, 1997
Sermon on the Mount (HBO)
Something the Lord Made, 2004 (HBO)
The Color Purple, 1985
The Last King of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)
The Little Things, 2021(Streaming for a limited time)
True Detective (HBO)
Us, 2019 (expires 2/22) (HBO)
Watchmen (HBO)
We Are Who We Are (HBO)
Yuli, 2018 (HBO)
Black Dynamite
Codename: Kids Next Door
Craig of the Creek
gen:LOCK
Laser Wolf
Static Shock
Steven Universe
Steven Universe Future
Teen Titans
The Boondocks
The Jellies
Todd McFarlane’s Spawn (HBO)
Vixen
Young Justice
Additionally, the select titles below will be available for free on HBO.com and HBOMax.com.
Titles available on HBO.com:
40 Years a Prisoner (HBO)
Being Serena (Season 1 Episode 1) (HBO)
Between the World and Me (HBO)
Bessie (HBO)
Black Art: In the Absence of Light (premieres 2/9) (HBO)
I May Destroy You (Season 1 Episode 1) (HBO)
Insecure (Season 1 Episode 1) (HBO)
King in the Wilderness (HBO)
Lovecraft Country (Episode 1) (HBO)
Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland (HBO)
The Apollo (HBO)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
The Loving Story (HBO)
The Shop: Uninterrupted (Season 3 Episode 2) (HBO)
We Are the Dream (HBO)
What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali (HBO)
Women of Troy (HBO)
Titles available on HBOMax.com
A Black Lady Sketch Show (Season 1 Episode 1)
Being Serena (Season 1 Episode 1)
Between the World and Me
Black Boy Joy (premieres 2/2)
Insecure (Season 1 Episode 1)
I May Destroy You (Season 1 Episode 1)
Lovecraft Country (Episode 1)
Watchmen (Episode 1)
