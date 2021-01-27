HBO Max Promo: New Footage of Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat & More

New HBO Max Promo: New Footage of The Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat & More

Warner Bros. Pictures continues to boast their entire 2021 film slate with the release of a brand new Same Day Premieres promo trailer, featuring new footage of highly-anticipated films such as: James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad; the new Mortal Kombat movie from James Wan; and the Lebron James-led Space Jam: A New Legacy. Set to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max, you can check out the promo in the player below!

The video also featured the first footage for Will Smith’s King Richard biopic, Westworld creator Lisa Joy’s feature directorial debut Reminiscence starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson, and Angelina Jolie’s action film Those Who Wish Me Dead.

RELATED: POLL: Who Should Win in Godzilla vs. Kong?

The Suicide Squad cast includes: John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Joel Kinnaman, Maylin Ng, Flula Borg, Juan Deigo Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Brage, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, and Margot Robbie.

The movie is written and directed by Gunn. Charles Roven and Peter Safran will serve as producers. Nik Korda is executive producing the movie. It will debut on August 6, 2021.

RELATED: Christopher Nolan Reportedly No Longer Open to Work with Warner Bros.

Mortal Kombat features a diverse international cast that reflects the global nature of the brand, with talent spanning the worlds of film, television and martial arts. The ensemble includes Joe Taslim as Sub Zero; Ludi Lin as Liu Kang; Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade; Josh Lawson as Kano; Tadanobu Asano as Raiden; Mehcad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Bridges; Chin Han as Shang Tsung; Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion; Max Huang as Kung Lao; Sisi Stringer as Mileena; and Lewis Tan.

James Wan (The Conjuring universe, Aquaman) and Todd Garner (Into the Storm, Tag) are producing. Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear and Jeremy Stein are serving as executive producers. The film is set for an April 16, 2021 release.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post HBO Max Promo: New Footage of Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat & More appeared first on ComingSoon.net.