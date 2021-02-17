HBO Max Reportedly Developing Constantine Series

After word originally began swirling last summer that a solo film was in the works at Warner Bros., Variety has brought word that the studio may be heading in a different direction as HBO Max is developing a new Constantine series.

Details are still unknown on the potential series at this time, but sources report that the project would be connected to the platform’s in-development Justice League Dark series being executive produced by J.J. Abrams via his Bad Robot production banner, as well as that a search is on for an actor to portray the titular warlock and that Guy Bolton is in talks to pen the project.

The rumors of the film came on the heels of rumors swirling that the studio was developing a film adaptation of DC Comics’ magician superheroine Zatanna Zatara, which was reportedly being worked as independent from Abrams’ Justice League Dark series. Though this may sound like a complicated affair to some fans, it’s not entirely impossible as WB and DC are planning to introduce big-screen audiences to the concept of the multiverse in the forthcoming The Flash, with Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman in the film as an alternate universe version of the hero.

Talks of a series also comes a couple of months after Peter Stormare, who portrayed Satan in the Keanu Reeves-starring film adaptation of the role, took to Instagram to tease that a sequel was in development to the 2005 box office hit.

It also wouldn’t be the first time the various film and TV worlds have crossed over or existed simultaneously, with DC Universe/HBO Max series Doom Patrol featuring Joivan Wade’s portrayal of Victor Stone/Cyborg while the DC Extended Universe features Ray Fisher in the same role. It was even explained in last year’s Arrowverse crossover event, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” that the DCEU, Arrowverse and Titans/Doom Patrol universe all are on separate Earths, with Ezra Miller’s Flash cameoing in The Flash episode while Wade’s Cyborg cameoed in Legends of Tomorrow‘s episode.

Though it’s currently unclear as to who would star in a film or series as Constantine, given the recent cult following surrounding Reeves’ initially derided outing and his resurgence in popularity at the box office with the John Wick franchise and Bill and Ted Face the Music and the forthcoming The Matrix 4, as well as the 55-year-old’s continued desire to reprise the role, it’s entirely possible WB would look to him to star in a potential film or series.

