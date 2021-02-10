HBO Max Unveils Close Enough Season 2 Trailer & Two-Season Renewal

HBO Max unveils Close Enough Season 2 trailer & two-season renewal

Alongside announcing a slate of new adult animated series in the works for the streamer, HBO Max has unveiled the first trailer and poster for the second season of its hit comedy Close Enough and announced a two-season renewal for the JG Quintel-created series. The trailer and poster can be viewed below!

RELATED: HBO Max Orders Adult Animated Series Clone High, Velma & Fired on Mars

Season 2 of Close Enough drops on HBO Max February 25th! pic.twitter.com/Q63NkMrGCv — JG Quintel (@JGQuintel) February 10, 2021



From JG Quintel, creator of the Emmy Award-winning Regular Show comes Close Enough, a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all living together on the east side of Los Angeles. They’re navigating that transitional time in your 30s when life is about growing up, but not growing old. It’s about juggling work, kids, and pursuing your dreams while avoiding time-traveling snails, stripper clowns, and murderous mannequins. Their life may not be ideal but for now, it’s close enough.

Season two has Josh, Emily and the gang continuing to navigate adulthood while contending with haunted couches, bulbous horses, time-travelling whiskeys, and a literal houseguest from hell — all in their very own apartment, with special guest stars Rachel Bloom, Heidi Gardner, Keith David, Cheri Oteri, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kate Micucci, David Koechner, Vanessa Marshall, Wendie Malick, Kate Berlant, and Michaela Watkins.

The series features the voices of Quintel as Josh Singleton, Gabrielle Walsh (Shameless) as Emily Ramirez, Jessica DiCicco (Adventure Time) as Candice Ramirez-Singleton, Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Alex Dorpenberger, Kimiko Glenn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Bridgette, James Adomian (BoJack Horseman) as Randy Watson, and Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black) as Pearle Watson.

RELATED: HBO Max Picks Up Search Party for a Fifth Season

Close Enough is created by Quintel and produced by Cartoon Network Studios with Ryan Slater producing, and is set to return on Thursday, February 25!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post HBO Max Unveils Close Enough Season 2 Trailer & Two-Season Renewal appeared first on ComingSoon.net.