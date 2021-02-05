HBO Max’s Peacemaker Adds Nhut Le as Judomaster

HBO Max’s Peacemaker adds Nhut Le as Judomaster

Following the recent additions of Elizabeth Faith Ludlow and Rizwan Manji, Deadline brings word that Vietnam-born actor Nhut Le (The Kroll Show) has been tapped for a recurring role in James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker for HBO Max. Le is set to portray the role of DC Comics hero Judomaster, which would mark the character’s live-action debut.

In the comics, Judomaster was first created by Joe Gill and Frank McLaughlin in 1965. The character had three different versions and was originally the superhero identity of Hadley “Rip,” Jagger. The last version of the hero was a female Judomaster named Sonia Sato in 2007.

RELATED: Corto Maltese: The Suicide Squad Setting’s DC Legacy

The Peacemaker series was originally announced last fall. Gunn has also spent the last few months assembling a supporting cast to star opposite Cena’s title character. Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland will reprise their roles from The Suicide Squad as John Economos and Emilia Harcourt. Additionally, the show will feature appearances by Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Chris Conrad, Lochlyn Munro, Chukwudi Iwuji, Annie Chang, and Christoper Heyerdahl.

Peacemaker is part of Warner Bros.’ ongoing plan to release HBO Max series that will tie into their upcoming slate of DC films. HBO Max has yet to announce a release date for the upcoming The Suicide Squad spinoff series.

Recommended Reading: Justice League vs. Suicide Squad

The post HBO Max’s Peacemaker Adds Nhut Le as Judomaster appeared first on ComingSoon.net.