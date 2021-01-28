HBO Sets Philippa Goslett as New Showrunner for The Nevers

Two months following the departure of original writer/showrunner Joss Whedon (The Avengers) from the position, HBO’s epic sci-fi drama The Nevers has found a new showrunner and executive producer with Mary Magdalene co-writer Philippa Goslett, according to Deadline.

While having previously worked on and developed projects for FX, BBC and Channel 4, The Nevers will mark Goslett’s first time as a showrunner, while Whedon is still being credited as creator and executive producer on the project. The exact reasoning behind Whedon’s departure remains unknown, with the Avengers filmmaker saying in a statement that the physical challenges of creating a show of this size and filming it during the pandemic would be difficult and that the toll it would take would affect the work itself though it also came at the same time of the ongoing scandal regarding Whedon’s behavior on the set of Justice League following allegations of abuse from star Ray Fisher.

The Nevers is headlined by Laura Donnelly, who will play Amalia True. The series follows a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world.

The rest of the cast include Olivia Williams (Counterpart), James Norton (McMafia), Tom Riley (Dark Heart), Ann Skelly (Death and Nightingales), Ben Chaplin (The Thin Red Line), Pip Torrens (The Crown), Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds), Amy Manson (Torchwood), Nick Frost (Fighting with My Family), Rochelle Neil (Terminator: Dark Fate), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark) and Denis O’Hare (Big Little Lies).

Whedon was set to serve as executive producer, showrunner, writer, and director on the series. Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie also serve as co-writers and executive producers alongside EP Bernie Caulfield.

