HBO’s In Treatment Season 4 Sets May Premiere Date

HBO’s In Treatment Season 4 Sets Premiere Date

HBO has released the first official photo from the upcoming fourth season of Emmy-winning drama series In Treatment, featuring the first look at Emmy winner Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) as she becomes the new lead, succeeding Golden Globe winner Gabriel Byrne from the first three seasons. The series is scheduled to make its return in May, over a decade after its 28-episode third season concluded back in 2010. Check out the full photo below!

“This is easily one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever had in my life, hardest things I’ve ever worked on in terms of preparation,” Aduba said (via Deadline). “I’m in every scene and everyone in this show is working so hard and so intensely and delivering. It is also one of the most satisfying, fulfilling experiences I’ve also ever had. This project came into my life in a time that was needed and has brought an excitement and energy, there’s a thrill when you go to work. It stretches you, it’s growing me and I’m grateful for it.”

Set in present-day Los Angeles, In Treatment will focus on a diverse trio of patients in session with the observant, empathetic Dr. Brooke Taylor (Aduba) while she wrestles with her own issues. The fourth season also features Joel Kinnaman as Adam, Anthony Ramos as Eladio, Liza Colón-Zayas as Rita, John Benjamin Hickey as Colin and Quintessa Swindell as Laila.

Jennifer Schuur and Joshua Allen will showrun the series. Executive producers include Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Schuur, Allen and Melissa Bernstein with Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby co-executive producing. In Treatment is produced by HBO Entertainment in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions and Sheleg.

Originally created by Rodrigo Garcia, In Treatment originally ran for three seasons consisting of over 100 episodes that aired on HBO from 2008-2010. The series starred Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects, ZeroZeroZero, War of the Worlds) and Oscar winner Dianne Wiest (Bullets Over Broadway, Hannah and Her Sisters, Parenthood) and earned seven Emmy nominations, including Wiest winning an Emmy for her portrayal of Dr. Gina Toll and Byrne taking home a Golden Globe Award in 2009 for his role as Dr. Paul Weston.

