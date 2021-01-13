HBO’s Insecure to Conclude with Upcoming Fifth Season

HBO’s Insecure to Conclude with Upcoming Fifth Season

The Emmy-winning HBO comedy series Insecure will conclude with its upcoming fifth season. The first four seasons of the series are available to stream on HBO Max.

RELATED: Rumor: Zack Snyder’s Justice League Blu-ray Arriving in March?

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

The series stars Emmy, Golden Globe, and NAACP Image Award nominee Issa Rae who heads the ensemble cast, and the new season will continue to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives. The fifth and final season is scheduled to begin production later this month and is set to debut later this year.

Insecure’s fourth season, which debuted on HBO last spring, was acclaimed by critics and fans alike. Season 4 received nine Emmy nominations including for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Issa Rae), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Yvonne Orji). The series won an Emmy for Single-Camera Picture Editing For a Comedy Series.

Season 4 series regulars included Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Alexander Hodge.

RELATED: Godzilla vs Kong Will Have Simultaneous HBO Max/Theatrical Release

Insecure was created by Issa Rae & Larry Wilmore; executive produced by Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi, and Jim Kleverweis.

The post HBO’s Insecure to Conclude with Upcoming Fifth Season appeared first on ComingSoon.net.