HBO’s The Last of Us Casts GOT Alum Bella Ramsey as Ellie

HBO’s The Last of Us casts GOT alum Bella Ramsey as Ellie

After rumors began swirling that Mahershala Ali had been offered the lead role of Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us series adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter has brought word that while the Oscar winner will not be starring in the project, Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey has been cast in the coveted role of Ellie.

RELATED: Kantemir Balagov Set to Helm The Last of Us Series Pilot

We’re absolutely thrilled to have Bella join the TLoU family! https://t.co/4v9TbLhcMr — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 11, 2021



The Last of Us is an action-adventure survival horror video game that is played from a third-person perspective. It was developed by the Santa Monica-based video game developer Naughty Dog, who is also best known for creating the Uncharted games. It was first launched in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and in 2014 for PlayStation 4 where it immediately garnered critical acclaim for its narrative, gameplay, visuals, sound design, and characters.

Click here to purchase the original hit game!

The game follows hardened survivor Joel and Ellie, a young and capable girl, on their journey through a radically transformed world. Set twenty years after an infectious pandemic spread by the cordyceps virus ravaged the course of humanity, these two people, who were brought together by chance, must make life-altering decisions in order to survive. The Last of Us explores themes of survival, loyalty, love, and redemption in an emotionally charged expedition across the post-epidemic United States.

Due to its immense popularity, The Last of Us has sold over 17 million copies and had successfully won numerous awards including multiple Game of the Year awards. Nearly 7 years since its launch, the video game is currently being recognized as one of the greatest video games ever made.

RELATED: The Last of Us Producer Says HBO Series Will Expand the Game’s Story

The Last of Us series adaptation will be tackling the events of the first game with the possibility of additional content based on the upcoming video game sequel. It will be co-written by Chernobyl creator Mazin and Druckmann, who is the game’s writer and creative director. Mazin will executive produce along with Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog president Evan Wells and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan. The project is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions.

(Photo Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The post HBO’s The Last of Us Casts GOT Alum Bella Ramsey as Ellie appeared first on ComingSoon.net.