Honeydew Trailer From Devereux Milburn’s New Horror Feature

Honeydew trailer from Devereux Milburn’s new horror feature

Dark Star Pictures has released the official trailer for the upcoming horror feature Honeydew, written and directed by Devereux Milburn (Stayed For, Wade). You can check out the trailer now in the player below!

RELATED: Exclusive Red, White & Wasted Trailer From Andrei Bowden-Schwartz & Sam B. Jones

Honeydew tells the story of a young couple (played by Sawyer Spielberg and Malin Barr) who are forced to seek shelter in the home of an aging farmer (Barbara Kingsley) and her peculiar son, when they suddenly begin having strange cravings and hallucinations taking them down a rabbit hole of the bizarre.

The movie stars Steven Spielberg’s son, Sawyer Spielberg in his feature acting debut, Malin Barr (Skyscraper, First Love, Bull), and Barbara Kingsley (The Straight Story, Jessica Jones). Stephen D’Ambrose, Jamie Bradley, and Joshua Patrick Dudley also star.

RELATED: New Freaky Clips Unveiled as Horror-Comedy Hits Digital Platforms!

The horror movie is produced by Dan Kennedy and Alan Pierson and executive produced by David Estrakh, Mary Karr, Sam Permutt, and Oran Schwager.

Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting will be releasing Honeydew in theaters on March 12 and on VOD and on Digital on April 13.

The post Honeydew Trailer From Devereux Milburn’s New Horror Feature appeared first on ComingSoon.net.