Hot Toys unveils The Mandalorian’s Boba Fett figures!

Just a month after revealing a new Dark Trooper figure from the Disney+ Star Wars series, Hot Toys has unveiled two new Mandalorian-inspired figures in the form of iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett, which is set to hit shelves in mid-2022! The figures can be viewed in the gallery below!

The Boba Fett 1/6 scale figure features:

A newly crafted battle-damaged helmeted head with articulated rangefinder

Specially applied distressed and worn effects on armor, weapons, and accessories

1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

Multiple interchangeable gloved hands for a wealth of posing and display options

Boba Fett’s iconic Mandalorian armor and vest

A pair of weathered gauntlets

A leather-effect belt with ammo clips and pistol holster

A rope belt

Tailored shirt and pants

A pair of boots

A weathered right knee guard

A pistol

A “chain code effect” accessory

Boba Fett’s jetpack with detachable rocket

Thruster fire accessories (attachable to jetpack)

Firing effect accessory (attachable to rocket)

Firing effect accessory (attachable to rocket) Flamethrower effect accessory (attachable to gauntlet)

Whistling bird effect accessory (attachable to knee guard)

A specially designed rocky diorama figure stand

The Deluxe Version figure features:

A newly crafted battle-damaged helmet with articulated rangefinder

Specially applied distressed and weathering effects on armor, weapons, and accessories

1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

Multiple interchangeable gloved hands for a wealth of posing and display options

Boba Fett’s weathered Mandalorian armor and vest

A pair of weathered gauntlets

Tailored shirt and pants

Leather-effect belt with ammo clips and pistol holster

One rope belt

A pair of boots

A weathered right knee guard

Boba Fett’s pistol

A “chain code effect” accessory

A jetpack with detachable rocket

Thruster fire accessories (attachable to jetpack)

Firing effect accessory (attachable to rocket)

Flamethrower effect accessory (attachable to gauntlet)

Whistling bird effect accessory (attachable to knee guard)

A specially designed rocky diorama figure stand

Hand-painted portrait of Boba Fett as played by Temuera Morrison in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

A robe (with possible wire)

Tailored long sleeved shirt, arm wraps, and vest

A gaffi stick

A cycle rifle with strap

A pistol

A damaged Stormtrooper helmet

A Jango Fett hologram figure

hologram figure A diorama figure stand

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Pedro Pascal (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) stars as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy and was joined by Gina Carano (Deadpool) who played Cara Dune, a former Rebel Shock Trooper, having trouble re-integrating herself into society; and Carl Weathers as Greef, a man who heads a guild of bounty hunters that hires The Mandalorian for a specific job.

The series also stars Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Carl Weathers (Predator), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man) and Nick Nolte (Affliction). Carano was recently fired from the series and franchise as a whole after multiple incidents of insensitive and ignorant comments on social media.

Favreau serves as executive producer and showrunner for the series, Directors for the first season included Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), who helm the first episode, plus Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), who has also provided the voice for bounty hunter IG-88 in the series.

The Mandalorian is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer, and the second season is currently available to stream on Disney+ while the figure is slated to release in mid-2022!

