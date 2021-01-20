Hot Toys Unveils The Mandalorian’s Dark Trooper Figures!

Following the exciting conclusion to the second season of Disney+’s hit Star Wars series last month, Hot Toys is keeping The Mandalorian hype alive as they have unveiled new figures based on the robotic Dark Troopers that appeared in the final episodes of the most recent season. The figure can be viewed in the gallery below!

The authentic and detailed likeness of Dark Trooper in The Mandalorian includes the following:

Finely crafted Dark Trooper helmet with LED light-up function (red light, battery operated)

Glossy black armor painting and metallic silver joints with LED light-up chest panel (red light, battery operated)

Approximately 32.5 cm tall

Newly developed body with over 25 points of articulations

Highly poseable advanced exoskeleton body structure with detailed mechanical design

Six pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One pair of fists

One pair of relaxed hands

One pair of hands for holding rifle

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Pedro Pascal (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) stars as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy and is joined by Gina Carano (Deadpool) who plays Cara Dune, a former Rebel Shock Trooper, having trouble re-integrating herself into society.; and Carl Weathers as Greef, a man who heads a guild of bounty hunters that hires The Mandalorian for a specific job.

The series also stars Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Carl Weathers (Predator), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man) and Nick Nolte (Affliction).

Favreau serves as executive producer and showrunner for the series, Directors for the first season included Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), who helm the first episode, plus Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), who has also provided the voice for bounty hunter IG-88 in the series.

The Mandalorian is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer, and the second season is currently available to stream on Disney+ while the figure is slated to release in mid-2022!

