House of the Dragon adds Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno & more

Ahead of the impending production start of House of the Dragon, Deadline brings word that HBO has added four new members to its main cast. Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill), Steve Toussaint (Small Axe), Eve Best (Nurse Jackie), and Sonoya Mizuno (Devs) have officially joined the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel spinoff which centers around the Targaryens.

Ifans, Toussaint, Best, and Mizuno are set for the roles of Otto Hightower, Lord Corlys Velaryon, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, and Mysaria, respectively. The official character descriptions are listed below:

Otto Hightower – “The Hand of the King who loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.”

Lord Corlys Velaryon – “Comes from a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.”

Princess Rhaenys Velaryon – “A dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Queen Who Never Was” was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.”

Mysaria – “A woman who came to Westeros with nothing and has been sold more times than she can recall. She could have wilted… but instead she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the 10-episode series will chronicle the rise and the downfall of the Targaryens, who is the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria. It will take place 300 years before the events of the award-winning series adaptation of Game of Thrones which aired its final episode last May 2019.

House of the Dragon will star BAFTA winner Paddy Considine (Tyrannosaur, Dog Altogether, The Outsider) as King Viserys I, Emmy-nominated actor Matt Smith (Doctor Who, The Crown) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel, Ready Player One) as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

House of the Dragon is created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony). Miguel Sapochnik has also signed on to direct the pilot and additional episodes of the series. Sapochnik and Condal are also set as co-showrunners of the prequel. Martin, Sapochnik, Condal, Vince Gerardis, and Sara Lee Hess will executive produce. The series is eyeing a 2022 debut.

