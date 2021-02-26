Hulu Sets Premiere Dates For Shrill Final Season & Love, Victor Return

During its panel at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour, Hulu unveiled the first trailer for the final season of Shrill and revealed the premiere dates for the returns of both the Aidy Bryant comedy and Love, Victor! Both announcement videos can be viewed below!

In season 2, after facing her demons – her mom, her boss and, of course, her troll – Annie starts the season feeling pretty good with boyfriend Ryan by her side. That is until she realizes that hastily quitting her job and jumping into a relationship with someone who is, well, a little less career-focused may not have been the best idea. But Annie isn’t the only one on a path to self-discovery… she’ll be joined by both Fran and her mother, who are also figuring out what they really want out of life. And while it’s not easy to get what she always imagined she’d want, Annie is no longer the doormat she once was – and she’s just getting started.

The small-screen adaptation of Shrill is written by Lindy West, Ali Rushfield (Friends from College), and star Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live, The Big Sick). Bryant plays Annie, a young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body. Annie is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss.

While Julia Sweeney (Pulp Fiction) played Bryant’s mother in the show, which also stars Lolly Adefope (Mission: Impossible — Fallout), Luka Jones (Her), Ian Owens (Oasis) and John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video produces Shrill along with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with Rushfield serving as the series showrunner. All episodes of the first two seasons are available for streaming, exclusively on Hulu, with the third season set to premiere on May 7.

Love, Victor follows its titular teenager, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Love, Victor stars Michael Cimino (Annabelle Comes Home), Ana Ortiz (Whiskey Cavalier, Ugly Betty), James Martinez (One Day at a Time), Isabella Ferreira (Orange Is the New Black), Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson (This Is Us), Bebe Wood (The Real O’Neal’s, The New Normal), George Sear (Will, Into the Badlands), Anthony Turpel (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Mason Gooding (Booksmart).

The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker (This Is Us) and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us) serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen (Grand Hotel), Jason Ensler (The Passage), Isaac Klausner (The Hate U Give), Marty Bowen (First Man), Adam Fishbach (Narcos), Wyck Godfrey (I, Robot), Pouya Shahbazian (Divergent) and Adam Londy. 20th Century Fox Television serves as the studio for the series, which is set to return on June 11.

