Hulu Unveils Palm Springs Commentary Cut With Stars, Director & Writer

Hulu unveils Palm Springs commentary cut with stars, director & writer

In a rare move for a streaming platform debut, the Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti-led sci-fi rom com Palm Springs is getting a new cut at Hulu featuring commentary from the stars as well as director Max Barbakow and writer Andy Siara, according to Variety.

RELATED: Palm Springs Review: A Breathtaking Twist on the Rom-Com Genre

“As far as I know we’re the first,” Samberg said in a statement. “We realized that Palm Springs will always be on Hulu, which is great, but there are elements of the DVD experience that just don’t exist anymore. They were very amenable in talking about ways to get some fun stuff in there.”

When carefree Nyles (Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, of each other.

Alongside Golden Globe winner Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, SNL), the film also stars Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street), Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Meredith Hagner (Search Party), Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Tyler Hoechlin (Superman and Lois), and Peter Gallagher (Grace and Frankie).

The film is directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara. The film is produced by Andy Samberg, Becky Sloviter, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Dylan Sellers, and Chris Parker, and Gabby Revilla Lugo serves as executive producer. The film is produced by Limelight and Lonely Island Classics with Neon.

RELATED: CS Video: Palm Springs Interview with Andy Samberg & Cristin Milioti

Both cuts of the acclaimed time-looping rom-com is now available to stream on Hulu!

The post Hulu Unveils Palm Springs Commentary Cut With Stars, Director & Writer appeared first on ComingSoon.net.