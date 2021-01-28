Hulu’s Shrill To End After Forthcoming Third Season

Hulu’s Shrill to end after forthcoming third season

Following its third season renewal last March, The Hollywood Reporter has brought word that the Aidy Bryant-led acclaimed comedy series Shrill at Hulu will be coming to a close following its forthcoming chapter slated to release this spring.

RELATED: TNT’s Animal Kingdom Renewed for Sixth & Final Season

“Shrill has been one of the most creatively satisfying experiences of my life, a true labor of love for me and everyone who worked so hard on it,” Bryant said in a statement Wednesday. “We are incredibly proud of this upcoming third and final season and are so grateful to the audience who connected with this story. I am deeply honored to have worked so closely with the writers, cast and crew to make Shrill while continuing my work at SNL, it is a time I will never forget. I have endless love for our crew in Portland and I am excited to get back to NY and rejoin my other work family at SNL in the meantime.”

In season 2, after facing her demons – her mom, her boss and, of course, her troll – Annie starts the season feeling pretty good with boyfriend Ryan by her side. That is until she realizes that hastily quitting her job and jumping into a relationship with someone who is, well, a little less career-focused may not have been the best idea. But Annie isn’t the only one on a path to self-discovery… she’ll be joined by both Fran and her mother, who are also figuring out what they really want out of life. And while it’s not easy to get what she always imagined she’d want, Annie is no longer the doormat she once was – and she’s just getting started.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have worked with the brilliant Aidy Bryant over the past three years to tell Annie’s story and we’re proud that Aidy and the team are able to reward fans with a perfect ending to the series,” Hulu’s VP of Content Development Billy Rosenberg said in a statement. “Shrill has received well-deserved praise and acclaim and has been an important part of Hulu’s comedy brand. A huge congratulations and thank you to Aidy, [showrunner] Ali Rushfield, Lindy West, Lorne Michaels and Elizabeth Banks, and the entire teams at Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions.”

The small-screen adaptation of Shrill is written by Lindy West, Ali Rushfield (Friends from College), and star Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live, The Big Sick). Bryant plays Annie, a young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body. Annie is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss.

While Julia Sweeney (Pulp Fiction) played Bryant’s mother in the show, which also stars Lolly Adefope (Mission: Impossible — Fallout), Luka Jones (Her), Ian Owens (Oasis) and John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

RELATED: Hulu Renews Shrill For Third Season

Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video will produce Shrill along with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Jesse Peretz will direct and produce the first episode, while Carrie Brownstein will direct the second. Rushfield will serve as the series showrunner.

All episodes of the first two seasons are available for streaming, exclusively on Hulu.

The post Hulu’s Shrill To End After Forthcoming Third Season appeared first on ComingSoon.net.