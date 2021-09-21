I would ike to tell about Seems like he likes you.

Jeon Kookie says

The household of my Crush is us friend and now we only connect whenever we had an event on the house and my pal Cindy notice that heвЂ™s staring at me and whenever we look at their way he look away. And I also observe that heвЂ™s making an attempt to produce attention experience of me personally.. He copy my move.. One time they can not really look at me personally into the eye in which he appears nervous.. And I think his ideal types fits if he has got a gf. he always state he donвЂ™t have girlfriend and then he said which he has a ideal kind in which he mention the name of some other girl maybe not me personally. with me but whenever my buddy asking him. We donвЂ™t know very well what to do he constantly offering me personally an indicator me but why he always mention another woman name as his ideal type of Woman that he likes.

Hi, he probably likes you but he is frightened to admit to everyone else that his perfect woman seems like you. He might not understand for certain him too if you like.

I’ve this person in my own course that always comes to talk to me personally virtually every time he gets the opportunity. as we had been speaking in which he asked me personally some random questions and i answered back,he sat quiet for a few moments then stated вЂњwhen our company is done with senior schoolin college am gonna marry youвЂќ.then he sat up then went to sit back with his friends,if i ever meet you . do you believe he likes me?

If he stated that he then absolutely likes you.

ThereвЂ™s this guy IвЂ™ve known for a long time, and heвЂ™s really timid with girls. In our school that is middle graduation, We kept catching him taking a look at me personally. We when sat close to one another in class, and he appeared to always treat me differently off their girls at our dining table. For instance, he would constantly make sure IвЂ™d get a chance to be involved in a gameвЂ“but he didnвЂ™t perform some same for other people. But heвЂ™d also escort directory be a bit embarrassing with sharing things. As soon as we forgot my workbook, and when we asked him he said, вЂњOh, that is a very first. if we could shareвЂќ

Also, whenever IвЂ™m not around and he views my mom, she would be asked by him where I happened to be.

I love this person, but nonetheless uncertain if itвЂ™s reciprocated. Exactly What must I do in order to get nearer to him?

If you receive the chance, take to speaking with him. This way, you will get more clues you or not if he likes. However, when someone keeps looking they usually like you at you.

That i cant slow down and that i have to keep operating because i possibly could are making it without reducing and I also donвЂ™t know if he had been wanting to give me advice or something like that and then he also knew whom we liked(i love two children) and each time, after he learned, he will say вЂњHES MINE YOU CANT HAVE HIM!вЂќ Or вЂњ(Crushes name) is mine you canвЂ™t talk, hang, or think of him. and so I have a crush on a man and often IвЂ™ll glance at him and we will make attention contact for like three seconds and than he can look away or I will and him and I also had been both in track and even though practicing we slowed up by the end after sprinting plus in a rude tone he told meвЂќ And things like that and i donвЂ™t know if he was attempting to make me jealous or things such as that but we keep taking a look at one another for like three seconds everyday and making attention contact for the reason that gaze. Do you believe he likes me I need help:/