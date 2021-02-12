IFC Films Acquires Gia Coppola’s Second Directorial Effort Mainstream

IFC Films has announced that the studio has acquired the North American rights to the second directorial effort from Palo Alto filmmaker Gia Coppola, Mainstream, featuring an ensemble cast led by Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things).

Co-written by Coppola and Tom Stuart, the film centers on a young woman (Hawke) thinks she’s found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger (Garfield) – until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both.

“Gia Coppola’s Mainstream is a bold and innovative film that captures the excitement and discord of the current social media environs with an entertaining wit,” Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Gia and her great producing team to bring these viral worthy performances to theaters and digital this summer.”

Alongside the Oscar nominee and Hawke, the ensemble cast for the film includes Nat Wolff (The Stand, Death Note), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass, We Summon the Darkness), Jason Schwartzman (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Rushmore) and Alexa Demie (Euphoria, Waves).

“I’m very excited to partner with the IFC team,” Coppola said in a statement. “Not only have they worked with filmmakers and projects I deeply admire, but I really love and appreciate their innovative ideas on the film’s release. I’m so proud of everyone involved in the making of this movie, and I especially can’t wait for people to see Andrew’s radical performance!”

Mainstream is produced by Automatik’s Fred Berger, Lauren Bratman, Coppola via her family’s American Zoetrope banner, Garfield, Jack Heller and Scott Veltri of Assemble Media, Siena Oberman for Artemis, Francisco Rebelo De Andrade, Enrico Saravia, Alan Terpins via Tugawood and Zac Weinstein for Dynasty.

The film, which had its world premiere at the 2020 Venice Film Festival, is set to hit select theaters and digital platforms on May 7.

