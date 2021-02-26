IFC Films Acquires Josh Ruben’s Star-Studded Werewolves Within Adaptation

Coming on the heels of his acclaimed directorial debut Scare Me, Josh Ruben is returning to the horror-comedy world as IFC Films has acquired the rights to his star-studded adaptation of the Ubisoft VR game Werewolves Within and set it for a June theatrical release!

Written by Mishna Wolff (I’m Down) and helmed by Ruben, the film centers on the small town of Beaverfield as a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the town and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, with newly arrived forest ranger Finn and postal worker Cecily teaming up to try and keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

“The wonderful folks at IFC made it clear that they’re fans of our film first, which is great, because, surprise, we’re fans of IFC,” Ruben said in a statement. “They’re behind some of the most formative, groundbreaking films I’ve ever seen, so… I’m dreaming. This is a dream, right?”

The ensemble roster for the film includes Sam Richardson (Detroiters), Milana Vayntrub (This is Us), George Basil (Crashing), Sarah Burns (Barry), Michael Chernus (Tommy), Catherine Curtin (Orange is the New Black), Wayne Duvall (The Hunt), Harvey Guillén (What We Do In The Shadows), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Cheyenne Jackson (30 Rock), Michaela Watkins (Brittany Runs a Marathon) and Glenn Fleshler (True Detective).

“We found a perfect home for our first independently produced feature with IFC,” Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television, said in a statement. “Their enthusiasm, taste, and strategy in a complicated marketplace continues to impress us, and we can’t wait to bring this film to fans of the game and larger audiences alike.”

The film is produced by Altman, Margaret Boykin and Andrew Lieberman for Ubisoft Film & Television, Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger and Benjamin Wiessner for Vanishing Angle and Richardson. Werewolves Within is set to hit theaters on June 25, followed by a VOD and digital release on July 2.

