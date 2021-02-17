IFC Midnight Unveils Trailer & Poster for Sci-Fi Horror Come True

Following its debuts at the Fantasia International and Nightstream film festivals, IFC Midnight has unveiled the first trailer and poster for the mind-bending sci-fi psychological horror pic Come True, which is set to hit select theaters and VOD in March. The trailer and poster can be viewed below!

High school student Sarah (Julia Sarah Stone) is at her lowest point yet when she runs away from home and finds herself with no one to rely on and struggling with recurring nightmares. She chances upon a university sleep study that offers the promise of safety and money and brings her an unexpected friend and confidant in the overseeing scientist Jeremy (Landon Liboiron). But there’s something curious about proceedings and being under observation seems to make Sarah’s disturbing dreams even worse. As the darkness begins to close in, it’s soon clear that Sarah has unknowingly become the conduit to a horrifying, new discovery…

A distinctive and compelling work of science fiction that haunts the space between wakefulness and sleep, Come True is the sophomore feature by Canadian writer, director, cinematographer, and composer Anthony Scott Burns. Featuring an unforgettable electronic score by Electric Youth and Pilotpriest (the filmmaker’s composing moniker) and a striking performance from breakthrough actress Julia Sarah Stone (Allure, Everything Will Be Fine, The Killing), Come True is a cinematic dream well worth the submersion.

“I’d been fascinated with this concept of sleep paralysis since I first experienced it in my youth,” Burns wrote in a statement. “When people are in this state, they often seem to see the exact same thing: dark shadows with eyes watching over them. Science obviously declares this a mass hallucination, but you have to wonder… Why do people see the same thing?” Inspired by the work of Nicolas Roeg, William Friedkin, Stanley Kubrick, and David Cronenberg, as well as sleep studies conducted by Berkeley University, Come True seeks to ask what would happen if we could see other people’s dreams? What would we see? What would we discover about ourselves? What if these shadows from our collective dreams saw us looking back at them? Artistically, the goal of the film was to create a classic genre narrative that could slowly hypnotize that would clearly deliver a building ‘feeling’, and finish with a moment for the audience that leaves them disoriented, lost, questioning where the line between the film and their own life ends. A dream come true.”

The horror thriller hits select theaters and VOD on March 12.

