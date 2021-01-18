James Gunn Announces the Start of Filming on HBO Max’s Peacemaker

Later this year, James Gunn will breathe new life into The Suicide Squad, which premieres on August 6. The new film is primed to introduce a handful of breakout characters, including John Cena’s Peacemaker, who’s also headlining his own spinoff series on HBO Max. Now, Gunn has taken to social media to announce that Peacemaker has begun production.

Gunn shared the news in an Instagram post that shows him sporting a Peacemaker t-shirt along with his new snow-white dye job. According to his caption, he wrote Peacemaker’s entire eight-episode first season in just eight weeks after turning in his latest draft of the script for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. You can check out what else he had to say below.

The Peacemaker series was originally announced last fall. Gunn has also spent the last few months assembling a supporting cast to star opposite Cena’s title character. Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland will reprise their roles from The Suicide Squad as John Economos and Emilia Harcourt. Additionally, the show will feature appearances by Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Chris Conrad, Lochlyn Munro, Chukwudi Iwuji, Annie Chang, and Christoper Heyerdahl. Peacemaker is part of Warner Bros.’ ongoing plan to release HBO Max series that will tie into their upcoming slate of DC films.

HBO Max has yet to announce a release date for Peacemaker.

Are you happy to hear that the show has started filming? Let us know in the comments down below!

