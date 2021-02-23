James Gunn May Have Another DC Project After Suicide Squad & Peacemaker

During a Q&A session on Instagram, director James Gunn was asked if he is currently working on other DC projects following Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad and HBO Max’s Peacemaker. Gunn seemingly confirmed his involvement in a potential new DC project by teasingly answering with “Maybe just a little. One toe dipped in.”

Understandably, he wasn’t able to give out further details about the potential project. However, fans might have an idea on what it could be when Gunn, in a separate question, was asked if he will be working with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in the future.

“Margot and I discussed this just the other day,” He teased. “We will have to see what happens!”

Margot Robbie and James Gunn have been discussing a future Harley Quinn project pic.twitter.com/e5K4tQ5H7o — Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) February 23, 2021

The Suicide Squad cast includes: John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Joel Kinnaman, Maylin Ng, Flula Borg, Juan Deigo Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Brage, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, and Margot Robbie.

Set to debut on August 6, 2021, the film is written and directed by Gunn. Charles Roven and Peter Safran will serve as producers. Nik Korda is executive producing the movie.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and is set to direct multiple episodes. He also serves as executive producer on the project along with the film’s producer Peter Safran. Cena will co-executive produce.

The series stars John Cena (F9, The Suicide Squad) as the title character, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace, LTD., Patriot) as Vigilante/Adrian Chase. The series is currently expected to make its debut in January 2022

