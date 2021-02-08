Jamie Lee Curtis Joins Eli Roth’s Borderlands Film Adaptation

After already landing a two-time Oscar winner and Emmy nominee to its cast, Eli Roth’s in-development film adaptation of 2K Games’ Borderlands franchise is expanding its cast even further with the addition of two-time Golden Globe winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out) as iconic archeologist Tannis!

“Working with the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis has been a life long dream of mine, and I am so excited for her to bring her humor, warmth and brilliance to the role of Tannis,” Roth said in a statement.

“The kind of talent we’ve been able to bring together for Borderlands is a testament to the incredible script that Craig wrote and Eli’s vision for Pandora,” Nathan Kahane, President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, added in a statement. “Jamie is unique in that her characters have depth and gravitas, but are also always hugely entertaining – she commands the screen. At this point, Jamie is like family to us – after bringing so much to Knives Out and hosting last summer’s ‘Lionsgate Live’ fundraiser to help theater workers, we could not be more thrilled to be working with her again.”

It was announced in May 2020 that Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett (Carol, Blue Jasmine, The Aviator) will lead the cast as Lilith, a siren and legendary thief equipped with magical skills, while last month brought word that Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) signed on to star as ex-soldier-turned-mercenary Roland. Curtis will play Tannis, an archeologist on Pandora who might have the key to finding the vault, but whose complicated history with Lilith (Blanchett) isn’t going to help.

Based on the bestselling PC and console gaming experience from developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K, a wholly owned label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., Borderlands will be produced by Avi Arad and Ari Arad, who produce through their Arad Productions banner, and Erik Feig, through PICTURESTART, who have shepherded the project and overseen development, including the latest draft of the screenplay by the two-time Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin. The film’s executive producers are Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the Borderlands video game franchise and founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Company, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

Borderlands is one of the world’s most successful video game franchises, with more than 57 million units sold-in worldwide, including over 22 million units of Borderlands 2, which is the highest-selling title in the history of 2K. The most recent installment, Borderlands 3, which launched in September 2019, already sold-in nearly 8 million units worldwide and was honored with the award for “Best Multiplayer Game” at Gamescom.

