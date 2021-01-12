January 12 Blu-ray, Digital and DVD Releases

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Spell

Marquis (Omari Hardwick) awakens from a plane crash, wounded, trapped and his family missing. Held by a mysterious elderly woman practicing Hoodoo, he tries to outwit and break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual.

Ammonite

In 1800s England, acclaimed but unrecognized fossil hunter Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) works alone on the rugged Southern coastline. With the days of her famed discoveries behind her, she now searches for common fossils to sell to tourists to support herself and her ailing mother. When a wealthy visitor entrusts Mary with the care of his wife Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan), she cannot afford to turn his offer down.

Lupin III: The First

The iconic ‘gentleman thief’ Lupin III returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning adventure, as Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary, before it falls into the hands of a dark cabal that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich.

Jungleland (DVD)

When a devastating loss in the ring leaves Lion (Jack O’Connell) and his manager brother Stan (Charlie Hunnam) in debt to a local crime boss, they are forced to risk it all in a bare-knuckle boxing tournament, as the pair fight for a better life.

Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip

Energy freedom for millions of Americans is at our fingertips yet a deeply entrenched, powerful system is waging war against the solar industry and the rights of the people. Jonathan Scott travels the country confronting those at the root of the issue and meeting the ordinary citizens who are fighting back.

Reissues

Buried Alive

After starting a new position at Ravenscraft, a correctional school for girls, teacher Janet Pendelton begins investigating the unexplained disappearances of several students.

New On Digital HD

The Empty Man

This supernatural horror film, drawn from the Boom! Studios graphic novel, centers on shocking events originating in a small Midwestern town. After the mysterious disappearance of a group of teenagers, James Lasombra (James Badge Dale), a troubled retired cop, is thrust into action to investigate.

The Delivered (exclusive clip, Jan 15)

Set on an isolated farm in Shropshire in 1657. The Delivered tells the story of Fanny Lye, a woman who learns to transcend her oppressive marriage and discover a new world of possibility – albeit at great personal cost. Living a life of Puritan stricture with husband John and young son Arthur, Fanny Lye’s world is shaken to its core by the unexpected arrival of two strangers in need, a young couple closely pursued by a ruthless sheriff and his deputy.

American Dream (exclusive clip)

In this intense crime thriller, two American entrepreneurs cut a Russian mobster out of a business deal-and must face his angry vengeance as he tries to destroy their lives.

Curse of Aurore (exclusive clip)

A “Dark Web” thumb drive reveals footage of three American filmmakers in rural Quebec researching a historic child murder case. After witnessing several disturbing paranormal occurrences, they attempt to communicate with the spirit of the child.

Batman: Soul of the Dragon

Faced with a deadly menace from his past, Bruce Wayne must enlist the help of three former classmates to battle the otherworldy challenges ahead.

Redemption Day

Having just returned home, decorated U.S. Marine Captain Brad Paxton’s (Gary Dourdan) wife, Kate, is kidnapped by a terrorist group while working in Morocco. He is forced back into action for a daring and deadly operation to save the woman he loves.

Horizon Line

A couple flying on a small plane to attend a tropical island wedding must fight for their lives after their pilot suffers a heart attack.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

The Twilight Zone: Season Two

Executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s modern re-imagining of the classic TV series continues the legacy of socially conscious storytelling. The series’ second season uses introspection and self-exploration to usher viewers into a dimension filled with endless possibilities.

The 100: The Seventh and Final Season

After arriving on a new planet, our heroes found a place where they hoped to try again. Clarke and Bellamy led a group down to this mysterious world to start anew, but not everything on Sanctum was as perfect as it seemed. Despite their determination to do better, threats both seen and unseen once again forced them to fight for their lives and the future of humanity.

