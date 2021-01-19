January 19 Blu-ray, Digital and DVD Releases

January 19 Blu-ray, Digital and DVD Releases

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Dreamland

Discovering a fugitive bank robber (Margot Robbie) is hiding in his small town, a young man is torn between claiming the bounty on her head and his growing attraction to the seductive criminal, in this epic love story set during the Great Depression.

The Kid Detective

A once-celebrated kid detective, now 31, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries until a client brings him his first ‘adult’ case – to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend.

The Climb (exclusive clip)

A look at the friendship between two guys that spans many years.

Spiral

When couple Aaron and Malik move to a picturesque small town, Malik is convinced their neighbors are up to something sinister.

Max Cloud

When teen gamer Sarah finds an “easter egg” and accidentally opens a portal into her favorite side-scroller, she becomes trapped in a notorious intergalactic prison, home to the galaxy’s most dangerous villains. To escape, she must finish the game with a little help from her not-so-savvy friend on the outside…or remain a 16-bit character forever.

Toys of Terror (DVD)

As the special day dawns with gifts piled under the tree, the body count rises and the blood starts to flow. This original “scary-tale” will have the kids screaming for the holidays!

Martin Eden

A passionate and enthralling narrative fresco in the tradition of the great Italian classics adapted from a 1909 novel by Jack London yet set in a provocatively unspecified moment in Italy’s history.

Yellow Rose

A Filipina teen from a small Texas town fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known.

The Road to Mandalay (DVD)

Burmese immigrants sneak into Thailand on a well-trafficked route across the Mekong River, down quiet country roads and past bribed police checkpoints. Along this treacherous path to Bangkok, Lianqing and Guo meet, and their fates become entwined. After finding work, the couple focuses on acquiring fake identity papers, but when only one is successful, their relationship becomes threatened.

Once Upon A River (DVD)

After a traumatic event, Native American teenager Margo (Kenadi DelaCerna) embarks on a wondrous and dangerous odyssey along the Stark River in search of her estranged mother.

Wander (DVD)

Tommy Lee Jones and Aaron Eckhart star in the edge-of-your-seat thriller about a detective with a traumatic past who investigates a suspicious death in the town of Wander, Texas.

Queen Of Hearts: Audrey Flack (DVD)

At 88 years-old, Audrey Flack holds a unique place in the history of contemporary art in America. Her often controversial 40-year career evolved from abstract expressionism in the 1950s to photorealism in the 1970s. One of the first women ever included in the famed Janson’s History of Art, she continues to create, explore, and inspire with her unique style and indomitable spirit.

The Cleansing Hour (DVD)

Max and Drew are millennial entrepreneurs who’ve made themselves famous using a webcast where they stream live exorcisms. The catch? It’s all fake.

Reissues

Prince of Darkness (4K)

This story centers on a Catholic priest who discovers a gelatinous fluid that he believes is the source of power for the anti-Christ that is about to attack an unsuspecting world.

They Live (4K)

Aliens are systematically gaining control of the earth by masquerading as humans and lulling the public into submission.

Batwoman & The Panther Women: Double Feature

After the body of a professional wrestler is found off Acapulco’s coastline, the victim, by all appearances, is believed to have drowned. However, the autopsy reveals a very perplexing and disturbing prognosis, when it’s discovered the victim’s pineal gland has been surgically drained of all fluid.

Afterglow + Ray Meets Helen

Nick Nolte, Julie Christie, Lara Flynn Boyle and Jonny Lee Mille star in director Alan Rudolph’s wry romance about a handyman who wreaks havoc and builds romance in two marriages.

Sátántangó

One of the greatest achievements in recent art house cinema and a seminal work of “slow cinema,” SÁTÁNTANGÓ, based on the novel by László Krasznahorkai, follows the members of a humble agricultural community living in a bleak and punishing backwater after the fall of Communism. As a few of the villagers secretly conspire to take off with all of the community’s annual earnings for themselves, a mysterious messiah, long thought dead, returns to the village and alters the course of everyone’s lives forever.

New On Digital HD

The Village in the Woods (exclusive clip)

Every village, every person, has a secret…none more so than the inhabitants of this isolated, murky village whose fate relies on the luring of two unsuspecting pawns to satisfy their appetite and determine their being.

Breaking Fast (exclusive clip) (on VOD January 22)

Set against the twinkling lights of West Hollywood, Breaking Fast is a romantic comedy that follows Mo, a practicing Muslim still reeling from heartbreak. When an All-­American guy named Kal offers to join him in his nightly Iftars­­ –the traditional meal eaten by Muslims during Ramadan­­– meal after meal, the two start to discover they have more in common than meets the eye.

Don’t Tell a Soul

Two teenaged brothers, stealing money to help their sick mom, match wits with a troubled security guard who’s trapped in a well in this twist-filled, cat-and-mouse thriller.

Promising Young Woman

Everyone said Cassie was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. Now, she has the chance to right the wrongs of the past.

Let Him Go

A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to save their only grandson from a dangerous family.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Bartender: 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition

Situated in the Ginza district of Tokyo is the Eden Hall, a quiet bar that few people manage to come across. It is run by the legendary bartender Ryu Sasakura, a genius at mixing the right drink for the right customer. Throughout his period at Eden Hall, customers from all walks of life, carrying all sorts of burdens, arrive for a godly glass at the Hall and a kind word with Ryu, both of which assist in clearing their problems up and reviving them for another go at life.

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?: The Complete First Season (DVD)

Faced with some of their toughest mysteries yet, Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo join forces with some of the biggest celebrities and pop culture stars including NBA superstar Chris Paul, recording artist Sia, Ricky Gervais, Kenan Thompson, Bill Nye “The Science Guy,” astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson, Mark Hamill, Steve Urkel (voiced by Jaleel White reprising his iconic role) Batman, Sherlock Holmes, The Flash, Wonder Woman and many more!

