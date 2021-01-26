January 26 Blu-ray, Digital and DVD Releases

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Batman: Soul of the Dragon

Faced with a deadly menace from his past, Bruce Wayne must enlist the help of three former classmates to battle the otherworldy challenges ahead.

Come Play

When a mysterious creature uses a young boy’s devices to break into our world, his parents must fight to save him from the monster beyond the screens.

Fatman

To save his declining business, Chris Cringle (Mel Gibson), also known as Santa Claus, is forced into a partnership with the military. Meanwhile, a precocious 12-year-old hires a hitman to kill Santa after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking.

Tales of the Uncanny

When Covid-19 hit, Severin Films chief David Gregory and House Of Psychotic Women author Kier-La Janisse decided to ask their industry friends which Top 5 films and segments that would make the ultimate horror anthology. The result became an international Zoom-enabled documentary featuring Eli Roth, Joe Dante, Greg Nicotero, Mark Hartley, Mick Garris, Ernest Dickerson, Joko Anwar, Ramsey Campbell, David DeCoteau, Kim Newman, Jovanka Vuckovic, Luigi Cozzi, Tom Savini, Jenn Wexler, Larry Fessenden, Richard Stanley, Brian Trenchard-Smith, Brian Yuzna, Gary Sherman, Rebekah McKendry and Roger Corman in a candid discussion of the best portmanteaus in film/TV history.

Mean Man: The Story Of Chris Holmes

From iconic rock star to construction worker, Chris Holmes has lived a life of highs and lows. After losing publishing rights of his own songs and dealing with addictions, the ex-W.A.S.P. guitarist has had to start all over by living in his mother in law’s basement in France. His rise, fall and rebirth is told thru archival and concert footage and interviews with past and present band members.

Reissues

Southland Tales

Los Angeles, 2008. As the city stands on the brink of social, economic and environmental chaos, the fates of an eclectic set of characters including an amnesia-stricken action star (Dwayne Johnson), an adult film star developing her own reality TV project (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and a police officer whose identity has split in two (Seann William Scott) intertwine with each other and with the whole of humanity.

JSA – Joint Security Area

Gunfire breaks out in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, leaving two North Korean soldiers dead while a wounded South Korean soldier (Lee Byung-hun) flees to safety. With the tenuous peace between the two warring nations on a knife-edge, a neutral team of investigators, headed by Swiss Army Major Sophie Jean (Lee Young-ae, Lady Vengeance), is dispatched to question both sides to determine what really happened under cover of darkness out in no-man s land.

2012 (4K)

From Roland Emmerich comes the ultimate action-adventure film; a thrill-ride of human survival, exploding with groundbreaking special effects. Starring John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet, Woody Harrelson and Danny Glover.

Giant From The Unknown

A giant, degenerate, 16th century Spanish conqueror named Vargas, is freed from suspended animation by lightning in 1958. He then goes on a killing spree in a mountain town. A riot!

The Court Jester

Danny Kaye plays kind-hearted entertainer Hawkins who disguises himself as the legendary king of jesters, Giacomo. Hawkins infiltrates the court of the evil villain Basil Rathbone, but when a sorceress hypnotises him, royal chaos ensues.

After the Thin Man

Nick investigates the case of a missing man and later a murder that is connected to Nora’s family.

Room for One More

A couple with three children who decide that three is definitely not enough. The comic complications of adopting a few new family members enliven this enjoyable family film.

The Pajama Game

Labor and management at the Sleeptite Pajama Factory aren’t sleeping much lately: A proposed 7 1⁄2-cent hourly wage increase is why – and a strike may result.

The Theatre Bizarre

Down a seedy street a young woman is obsessed with a long abandoned theatre. One night she sneaks inside. There in the vast auditorium a show unlike any other unfolds before her eyes. Its host is an odd marionette-like man who will introduce her to six tales of the truly bizarre. As the stories unfold something strange is happening to the woman, something irreversible and horrific.

Family Portraits

Douglas Buck’s Family Portraits exposes the fear, the fetishes, and the festering behind the bland façade of suburban USA. In immaculate middle class households, repressed husbands and fathers dominate their dependents like jailers, neglected wives and mothers slash themselves to feel alive, and vulnerable children are left to inherit the legacy of abuse.

New On Digital HD

Born a Champion

Dennis Quaid and Sean Patrick Flanery headline this powerful underdog story about a beaten jujitsu fighter who gets a second shot at glory when a rematch with his foe is declared.

Our Friend

After Nicole and Matthew receive life-altering news, the couple finds unexpected support from their best friend, who puts his own life on hold to move into their family home.

Caged

An affluent African American psychiatrist is sent to federal prison after he is found guilty of murdering his wife. A victim of systemic racism, he eventually finds himself in solitary confinement, slowly descending into madness and pushed to breaking point.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Border Town Season 1

In Season 1 of hit Finnish crime thriller Bordertown, Chief investigator Kari Sorjonen and his family move to a small town to enjoy a more peaceful life. But it seems that the idyllic existence they had hoped for is far from the reality of this bordertown nestled between Finland and Russia.

You: The Complete Second Season (DVD)

Bookstore clerk Joe (Penn Badgley) transplants his tongue-in-cheek attitude regarding modern dating, social media and obsessive love from New York to Los Angeles in Season Two of the surprise hit series.

