Joel Kinnaman joins HBO’s reimagining of the series In Treatment

Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad, For All Mankind, Hanna) has boarded HBO’s upcoming reimagined series In Treatment, joining lead Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black, Mrs. America) who plays Dr. Brooke Taylor (via Variety). Kinnaman will play Adam, Brooke’s long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend who has resurfaced, bringing further complication to Brooke’s personal life.

In Treatment will focus on a diverse trio of patients in session with the observant, empathetic Dr. Brooke Lawrence (Aduba) while she wrestles with her own issues.

Kinnaman joins a cast that also includes Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, and Quintessa Swindell.

The series is currently in production under COVID-19 safety guidelines, but no official premiere date has been set.

Jennifer Schuur and Joshua Allen will showrun the series. Executive producers include Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Schuur, Allen, and Melissa Bernstein, with Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby co-executive producing. In Treatment is produced by HBO Entertainment in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions, and Sheleg.

In Treatment originally ran for three seasons consisting of over 100 episodes that aired on HBO from 2008-2010. The series starred Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects, ZeroZeroZero, War of the Worlds) and Oscar winner Dianne Wiest (Bullets Over Broadway, Hannah and Her Sisters, Parenthood) and earned seven Emmy nominations, including Wiest winning an Emmy for her portrayal of Dr. Gina Toll and Byrne taking home a Golden Globe Award in 2009 for his role as Dr. Paul Weston.

