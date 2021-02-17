John Patrick Shanley to Write & Direct The Twinkle Brothers for Rivulet Media

John Patrick Shanley to write & direct The Twinkle Brothers for Rivulet Media

Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer John Patrick Shanley will write and direct the upcoming comedy The Twinkle Brothers for Rivulet Media. Rivulet Films will produce with recently named President Rob Paris taking the lead. Casting is underway with filming to begin in New York this fall.

The Twinkle Brothers is a tale told by avuncular café owner Mordecai who, when tasked with the responsibility of looking after his precocious six-year-old granddaughter Rita for an afternoon, spins her a yarn about Freddie and Miguel, two insanely competitive brothers from Puerto Rico who come to New York and end up with competing restaurants directly across the street from one another. The brothers stop at nothing to be the best on the block, ratcheting up the competition to the delight of their neighbors who are treated to bizarrely spectacular light shows, dueling Santas, and seemingly endless plates of delicious and comforting food.

Shanley is a playwright, screenwriter, and director whose original screenplay, Moonstruck, won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Shanley also wrote and directed Miramax’s Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated Doubt, starring Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams, and Viola Davis and was based on his Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Doubt, A Parable.” Most recently, Shanley wrote and directed Bleecker Street’s Wild Mountain Thyme, an adaption of his play “Outside Mullingar,” starring Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, and Christopher Walken.

The Twinkle Brothers reunites Shanley with Paris, who previously served as Shanley’s agent during his tenure at CAA. Said Paris, “I so desperately missed speaking with John every day that I stalked him until he agreed to let me be a part of this film. I cannot wait to get started.”

