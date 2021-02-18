John Wesley Shipp Joins Stargirl Season 2 as the Golden Age Flash

John Wesley Shipp Joins Stargirl Season 2 as the Golden Age Flash

According to Entertainment Weekly, Stargirl fans can expect a mini crossover when John Wesley Shipp guest stars on Season 2 of the DC series, reprising his role as Jay Garrick from The Flash. Shipp originally played Barry Allen/The Flash in the 1990 series before joining the Arrowverse on The CW.

RELATED: Wonder Girl Live-Action Series No Longer Moving Forward at The CW

The character will reportedly play a role “in a pivotal flashback episode” that establishes “the Golden Age Flash as a member of Earth-2’s Justice Society of America.”

The crossover will “officially bring Stargirl into CW’s post-Crisis CWverse alongside The Flash, Superman & Lois, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” according to The CW.

Last year it was announced that Jim Gaffigan (Bob’s Burgers, Chappaquiddick, The Jim Gaffigan Show) had joined the second season of the series as Thunderbolt. He will voice the CGI character, who is described as “a magical, electrical, fun-loving, wish-granting pink imp from the mysterious land of Bahdnesia.”

Thunderbolt is “extremely powerful,” and “the wishes he grants often cause more trouble than the wish-asker would ever expect. But despite his somewhat constant supernatural disasters, the Thunderbolt’s heart is always in the right place, even if it is wounded by the friends he has lost throughout his long existence.”

In the comics, Thunderbolt was trapped inside of a pen for 10 years, which is likely the reveal Stargirl fans have been waiting for after watching Courtney steal a pink pen from the Justice Society of America’s headquarters.

Gaffigan will join previously announced new Season 2 cast members Nick Tarabay (The Expanse, Pacific Rim: Uprising) and Jonathan Cake (The Affair). Tarabay is set to play the series regular role of Eclipso while Cake will be playing the recurring role of The Shade. Up-and-coming young actress Ysa Penarejo (Project Mc2) has also joined the new season for a mystery role.

Stargirl follows the story of Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) who is a smart, athletic, and above all else kind girl. This high school teenager’s seemingly perfect life hits a major speedbump when her mother gets married and her new family moves from Los Angeles, California to Blue Valley, Nebraska. Struggling to adapt to a new school, make new friends and deal with a new step-family, Courtney discovers her step-father has a secret; he used to be the sidekick to a superhero. “Borrowing” the long-lost hero’s cosmic staff, Courtney becomes the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.

Stargirl also stars Amy Smart (The Butterfly Effect), Trae Romano (Robbie), Anjelika Washington (Shameless, Young Sheldon), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), Joel McHale (Community) as Starman, Lou Ferrigno Jr. (S.W.A.T.) as Rex Tyler/Hourman, Brian Stapf as Wildcat, Luke Wilson (Charlie’s Angels), as Pat Dugan, Henry Thomas as Dr. Mid-Nite, Joy Osmanski (The Santa Clarita Diet) as Tigress, Neil Hopkins (Matador) as Sportsmaster, and Nelson Lee (Mulan) as Dragon King.

RELATED: Warner Bros. Unveils Supernatural Final Season & Complete Series Blu-rays!



Character creator Geoff Johns writes and produces the series through his Mad Ghost Productions banner alongside Greg Berlanti and Berlanti Productions. The first season debuted on DC Universe but was then granted a second season renewal at The CW.

Stargirl Season 2 will premiere in 2021 on The CW.

The post John Wesley Shipp Joins Stargirl Season 2 as the Golden Age Flash appeared first on ComingSoon.net.