Josh Duhamel confirmed to join Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding

Just a couple of weeks after word first broke that the Transformers star was in talks to replace Armie Hammer in the film, Josh Duhamel has officially signed on to join Jennifer Lopez in the romantic action-comedy Shotgun Wedding at Lionsgate. In addition to Duhamel, the cast for the film has expanded with the additions of Jennifer Coolidge (Legally Blonde) and Sonia Braga (The Jesus Rolls).

“We couldn’t be happier for our bride and groom of this Shotgun Wedding,” Erin Westerman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s President of Production, said in a statement. “We know Josh and Jennifer will make a compelling and sexy on-screen couple and they will be fun sparring partners as their dream destination wedding erupts into a memorable nightmare. We are also thrilled to bring Jennifer and Sonia on to our cast as Mothers of the Bride and Groom. Their acting and comedic talents will add another fun layer to this already-rich action-comedy.”

The timing of Hammers’ departure came on the heels of a series of social media DMs detailing sexually controversial behavior allegedly from his account have been leaked. While the messages have yet to be verified as his, sources report that members of Hammer’s team have been working to drum up support for the actor around Hollywood and assure those that he did not send such messages.

Shotgun Wedding centers on Darcy (Lopez) and Tom as they gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. If that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage and “Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.

The film will be directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) from a screenplay co-written by Mark Hammer (Two Night Stand) and Liz Meriwether (Single Parents, Bless This Mess). The studio is eyeing a production start early this year.

Shotgun Wedding is set to be produced by Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who previously worked with Lionsgate for Wonder and are currently attached to produce Under Cover, Rabbids and White Bird: A Wonder Story at the studio. The duo will produce alongside Nuyorican Productions’ Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, with Alex Young executive producing for Mandeville, Courtney Baxter for Nuyorican and Ryan Reynolds & George Dewey.

