According to Deadline, The Mandalorian actress Julia Jones has been tapped to star opposite Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall in Showtime’s upcoming Dexter revival. Also joining previously announced cast member Clancy Brown are Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) and Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird). In addition, the new setting of the limited series has finally been revealed through the four new characters’ official descriptions.
Jones is set to portray the role of Angela Bishop, who is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York while Sequoyah will play Bishop’s brash and opinionated teen daughter named Audrey. Miller will be playing a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wresting coach for the local high school. Alcott will play the character of Randall, described as someone who has a meaningful encounter with Dexter.
RELATED: The Curse: Emma Stone to Star in Safdie Brothers’ Showtime Comedy Series
The 10-episode revival will see Clyde Phillips return as showrunner with Marcos Siega, who helmed nine episodes of the original show’s run, returning to direct six of the new episodes as well as executive produce.
In November, new plot details were revealed for the revival: “Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami.”
The post Julia Jones, Alano Miller, & More Join Showtime’s Dexter Revival appeared first on ComingSoon.net.
The setting of the revival has also been revealed!
The post Julia Jones, Alano Miller, & More Join Showtime’s Dexter Revival appeared first on ComingSoon.net.
Maggie Dela Paz