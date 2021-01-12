Julia Jones, Alano Miller, & More Join Showtime’s Dexter Revival

According to Deadline, The Mandalorian actress Julia Jones has been tapped to star opposite Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall in Showtime’s upcoming Dexter revival. Also joining previously announced cast member Clancy Brown are Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) and Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird). In addition, the new setting of the limited series has finally been revealed through the four new characters’ official descriptions.

Jones is set to portray the role of Angela Bishop, who is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York while Sequoyah will play Bishop’s brash and opinionated teen daughter named Audrey. Miller will be playing a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wresting coach for the local high school. Alcott will play the character of Randall, described as someone who has a meaningful encounter with Dexter.

RELATED: The Curse: Emma Stone to Star in Safdie Brothers' Showtime Comedy Series

The 10-episode revival will see Clyde Phillips return as showrunner with Marcos Siega, who helmed nine episodes of the original show’s run, returning to direct six of the new episodes as well as executive produce.

In November, new plot details were revealed for the revival: “Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami.”

Michael C. Hall starred as Dexter Morgan, a serial killer who specifically targeted other serial killers while also working as a blood splatter analyst for the Miami Police Department. Dexter ran for eight seasons on Showtime, receiving multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations as well as a Peabody Award. Hall took home a Golden Globe in 2010 for his portrayal of Dexter Morgan, along with John Lithgow who won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his role as Arthur Mitchell in the series. Production on the Dexter limited series revival is expected to begin in 2021 for a fall debut. The series is produced by Showtime and executive produced by Phillips, Michael C. Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds.

