Jupiter’s Legacy teaser sets debut date for new Netflix superhero series

Netflix has finally released the first Jupiter’s Legacy teaser for their newest superhero series adaptation, based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s comic book series of the same name. Starring Josh Duhamel, the series is scheduled to make its debut on May 7, 2021. Check out the video in the player below!

Jupiter’s Legacy is a multigenerational drama that follows the world’s first generation of superheroes, who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they’re the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

The series will star Josh Duhamel (Transformers) as Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian, Ben Daniels as Walter Sampson/Brainwave, Leslie Bibb as Grace Sampson/Lady Liberty, Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson, Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson/Paragon, Mike Wade as Fitz Small and Matt Lanter as George Hutchene/Skyfox.

The project was created and executive produced by Steven S. DeKnight, best known for showrunning Daredevil’s inaugural season. He was previously attached to serve as the showrunner. However, due to creative differences, he exited the series with Sang Kyu Kim taking over as the showrunner. Additionally, Kim will executive produce the series alongside Millar, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, and Dan McDermott.

The Jupiter’s Legacy comic series was first published by Image Comics in 2013. It followed The Utopian and Lady Liberty, who are the costumed aliases of Sheldon and Grace Sampson. After venturing to a mysterious island with a handful of their friends in 1932, they gained superhuman abilities and established themselves as the first generation of superheroes. They soon formed the Union of Justice. Years later, Sheldon and Grace had two children, Chloe and Brandon, who inherited their own set of powers. However, Chloe and Brandon also developed a cynical attitude toward superheroes and struggled to find their places in the shadow of their famous parents.

