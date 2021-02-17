Kate Winslet is a Detective in HBO’s Mare of Easttown Teaser

HBO has released the first teaser trailer for Brad Ingelsby’s upcoming limited series Mare of Easttown, featuring Oscar winner Kate Winslet as she portrays a small-town detective trying to solve a new murder case while dealing with personal issues. Also starring Guy Pearce and Jean Smart, the series is scheduled to make its debut on Sunday, April 18 on HBO Max. Check out the video in the player below!

The Mare of Easttown is a seven-part miniseries that will center on Winslet’s Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as her life crumbles around her, and is described as “an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our past.”

Alongside Winslet and Pearce, who are reuniting since Mildred Pierce, the cast for the series will include: Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider) as Mare’s best friend Lori Ross; Emmy winner Jean Smart (Watchmen) as Mare’s mother Helen; Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Mare’s teenaged daughter Siobhan; Evan Peters (American Horror Story) as the county Detective Colin Zabel called in to assist with the investigation; Cailee Spaeny (Devs) as isolated teen Erin McMenamin; David Denman (Outcast) as Mare’s ex-husband Frank; John Douglas Thompson (Let Them All Talk) as Mare’s boss Chief Carter; Patrick Murney (Seven Seconds) as Erin’s father Kenny; James McArdle (Ammonite) as Deacon Mark Burton; Sosie Bacon (Here and Now) as Carrie Layden; Joe Tippett (Rise) as Lori’s husband John; and Neal Huff (The Wire) as Mare’s cousin Father Dan Hastings.

Mare of Easttown is an HBO co-production with wiip. It is created, written, and executive produced by Brad Ingelsby, who is also serving as the showrunner with The Hunt‘s Craig Zobel as its director. Executive producers are wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal, Winslet, Gavin O’Connor, and Gordon Gray via Mayhem Pictures.

