Kate Winslet-led Mare of Easttown lands April debut at HBO

Just a day after it was announced Guy Pearce would join the limited series after Ben Miles departed due to scheduling conflicts, HBO has set an April premiere date for the Kate Winslet-starring Mare of Easttown from creator and writer Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back).

The seven-part miniseries will be helmed entirely by The Hunt‘s Craig Zobel and will center on Winslet’s Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as her life crumbles around her, and is described as “an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our past.”

Alongside Winslet and Pearce, who are reuniting since Mildred Pierce, the cast for the series will included Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider) as Mare’s best friend Lori Ross, Emmy winner Jean Smart (Watchmen) as Mare’s mother Helen, Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Mare’s teenaged daughter Siobhan, Evan Peters (American Horror Story) as the county Detective Colin Zabel called in to assist with the investigation, Cailee Spaeny (Devs) as isolated teen Erin McMenamin, David Denman (Outcast) as Mare’s ex-husband Frank, John Douglas Thompson (Let Them All Talk0 as Mare’s boss Chief Carter, Patrick Murney (Seven Seconds) as Erin’s father Kenny, James McArdle (Ammonite) as Deacon Mark Burton, Sosie Bacon (Here and Now) as Carrie Layden, Joe Tippett (rise) as Lori’s husband John and Neal Huff (The Wire) as Mare’s cousin Father Dan Hastings.

Mare of Easttown is an HBO co-production with wiip, with Ingelsby serving as executive producer alongside Zobel, wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal, Winslet, Gavin O’Connor and Gordon Gray via Mayhem Pictures.

The series is set to premiere on Sunday, April 18 at 10 p.m. EST and will stream on HBO Max after its debut.

