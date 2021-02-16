Keke Palmer Joins Jordan Peele’s Next Horror Film

While we may still be in the dark on what to expect from the Oscar winner’s next genre project, Collider has brought word that Jordan Peele (Us) has begun building the cast for his next horror film as Keke Palmer (Hustlers) has signed on to star.

Plot details are currently being kept close to the chest on the project for the time being, but should they follow in the same vein as his past two directorial efforts, they will be terrifying and subversive tales full of socially-conscious thematics in regards to race and society. Sources report that the Scream Queens alum has signed on to play the antagonist of the film and that Peele is reportedly in talks with Judas and the Black Messiah stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jesse Plemons for roles in the film, with a deal nearing a close for the former that would reunite the Get Out Oscar nominee and winner.

After scoring rave reviews for his work in the comedy field for years, Peele surprised the world with Get Out, his 2017 directorial debut that landed firmly in the horror genre and received universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike, netting Universal over $255 million worldwide at the box office and seeing Peele become the first Black winner for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars, while also garnering nominations for Best Picture and Best Director.

Peele followed it up with another horror outing in 2019’s Us, which also received rave reviews from critics and grossed over $255 million at the global box office for Universal, though was sadly snubbed in major awards nominations.

The 41-year-old co-developer/host/narrator of CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone reboot is currently awaiting for the release of the Nia DaCosta co-written/directed Candyman revival, which he produced and co-wrote with partner Win Rosenfeld, as well as helping develop a remake of Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs, both of which are set at Universal Pictures.

