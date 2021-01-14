Kevin Feige on Potential Arrival of Netflix’s Marvel Heroes into the MCU

After reports of Charlie Cox’s possible return as Daredevil in the upcoming third Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film circulated, many Marvel fans became hopeful of the prospect that other Netflix Marvel heroes such as Jessica Jones and Luke Cage might also be making their MCU debuts. However, Cox’s involvement still remains a mystery as Marvel Studios has yet to make any official announcements about it.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was asked if there’s a possibility in the future that fans would be able to meet the heroes from Netflix’s The Defenders again in the MCU. He gave a vague but optimistic and interesting answer by confirming that everything is possible while also acknowledging the great work that some actors have done from the said cancelled Marvel shows.

“Everything is on the board,” Feige teased. “That’s one of the fun things about the comics is that characters would appear and disappear and come and go. All of it is inspiration for the future. There are some great characters and actors from those shows.”

In 2018, Netflix had decided to cancel their three Marvel shows including Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and fan-favorite Daredevil. After that, the streamer had also cancelled Jessica Jones and The Punisher in 2019 which mark the beginning of the end for Jeph Loeb’s Marvel Television. Last year, Marvel Studios had finally gained the rights back for Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Daredevil which prompted fans to speculate if the studio is already planning to use the said characters in the MCU.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be kicking off its long-awaited phase four with the upcoming premiere of WandaVision on January 15, which is the first ever MCU series from Marvel Studios. 5 More MCU series are set to debut this year including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye as well as four MCU films including the long-delayed Black Widow and Eternals.

