Kevin Feige Say MCU Phase 4 Story Isn’t Affected By Pandemic Delays

Due to the challenges brought upon by the ongoing pandemic, Marvel Studios wasn’t able to deliver brand new MCU content for a full year. That’s why many Marvel fans are wondering about what these major delays might mean for the studio’s original master plan for the overall narrative of Phase 4.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that previous production setbacks and release date changes haven’t greatly affected the studio’s major plans for Phase 4 as projects were only delayed for a short time.

“If the run we had in 2018 and 2019 had gotten disrupted this way, in the buildup to ‘Endgame,’ it would have been a bigger headache,” Feige said. “With these projects, it worked well. [TV shows shifted only] by a matter of weeks.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be kicking off its long-awaited phase four with the upcoming premiere of WandaVision this Friday, which is the first ever MCU series from Marvel Studios. 5 More MCU series are set to debut this year including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye as well as four MCU films including the long-delayed Black Widow and Eternals.

WandaVision will follow the story of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s superhero characters Scarlet Witch and Vision. The series blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. The composer is Christophe Beck, and the theme (for certain episodes) is by Frozen’s Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

