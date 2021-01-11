Kevin Hart Inks First-Look Film Deal With Netflix

After working with the streaming platform for his latest stand-up special, Zero F**ks Given, multi-hyphenate Kevin Hart is expanding his relationship with Netflix as he and his HartBeat Productions banner have inked a first-look film deal.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself,” Hart said in a statement. “I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first class entertainment and narratives.”

Under the multi-year agreement, the actor/producer/writer/comedian will exclusively star in and produce four films for the streaming platform while also having the first-look film deal under his production label. Hart’s recent stand-up special stood as the No. 1 Netflix comedy special of 2020, with the streamer reporting that over 21 million accounts viewed the title in the first four weeks after its premiere.

“Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we’ve been lucky enough to partner with him many times,” Scott Stuber, Head of Original Films at Netflix, said in a statement. “He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat. There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come.”

In addition to the new deal, Hart is currently set to star in and executive produce the limited series True Story alongside Wesley Snipes, which will mark his first dramatic series debut.

“I am beyond thrilled about this exciting new chapter in our company’s history,” Bryan Smiley, Hartbeat Productions’ President of Film and Television, said in a statement. “Kevin and I are committed to making ‘best in class” films with our new partners at Netflix. This groundbreaking deal guarantees HartBeat productions will be viewed by millions of people globally, for many years to come”

