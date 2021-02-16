Kravitz, Marin, Carden & More Join Shotgun Wedding

Just two weeks after landing Josh Duhamel to replace original star Armie Hammer as the co-lead, Lionsgate’s action rom-com Shotgun Wedding is expanding its cast further with the additions of Lenny Kravitz (Star), Cheech Marin (The War With Grandpa), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Selena Tan (Crazy Rich Asians), Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst) and Alex Mallari (Dark Matter).

Shotgun Wedding centers on Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom as they gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. If that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage and “Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.

Kravitz will star as Sean, the globetrotting ex of Grace, Marin will play Robert, Grace’s father, Carden is set to star as Harriet, Robert’s new wife, Tan will star as Marge, the head of the wedding resort, Borges will play Ricky, the permanently whisky-buzzed, embarrassing childhood best friend of Tom and Mallari set as Dog-Face, a pirate.

The film will be directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) from a screenplay co-written by Mark Hammer (Two Night Stand) and Liz Meriwether (Single Parents, Bless This Mess). The studio is eyeing a production start early this year.

The timing of Hammers’ departure came on the heels of a series of social media DMs detailing sexually controversial behavior allegedly from his account have been leaked. While the messages have yet to be verified as his, sources report that members of Hammer’s team have been working to drum up support for the actor around Hollywood and assure those that he did not send such messages.

Shotgun Wedding is set to be produced by Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who previously worked with Lionsgate for Wonder and are currently attached to produce Under Cover, Rabbids and White Bird: A Wonder Story at the studio. The duo will produce alongside Nuyorican Productions’ Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, with Alex Young executive producing for Mandeville, Courtney Baxter for Nuyorican and Ryan Reynolds & George Dewey.

