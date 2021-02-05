Leitch To Direct Smith in Fast & Loose, Sparking Studio Bidding War

Though initially only joining the project as producer, David Leitch (Hobbs & Shaw) has officially stepped into the director’s chair of action thriller Fast & Loose and two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith has signed on to star in the film, sparking a large bidding war amongst studios, according to Deadline.

Penned by Jon and Eric Hoeber (Meg, Red), the film centers on John Riley (Smith) as he wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead and with no memory, following a string of clues to uncover his identity of his dual lives: one as a successful crime kingpin surrounded by beautiful women, expensive belongings and a lavish lifestyle and the other as an undercover CIA agent with a low salary, no family or home life whatsoever and zero paths of success. Not knowing which is his true persona, Riley must determine which life he wants to live.

Leitch previously signed on to the film to produce via his 87North Productions banner but having connected to the script he elected to become director of the project and Smith similarly signed on soon after, seeking to make is his next starring vehicle following the Antoine Fuqua-helmed runaway slave drama Emancipation for Apple. STXfilms was originally behind the project, but after Leitch and Smith’s joining, the package blew up and has sparked a bidding war amongst all the major studios, including Warner Bros., Paramount, MGM and Sony, as well as streamers.

The Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2 director is still set to produce the film alongside fellow 87North head and spouse Kelly McCormick, while Smith will produce the film via his Westbrook Studios banner alongside its Co-President and Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone and James Lassiter.

