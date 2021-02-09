Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal & More Join Judd Apatow Netflix Comedy

The King of Staten Island director Judd Apatow has finally set the star-studded cast for his first streamer feature titled The Bubble as The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal and MCU alum Karen Gillan have officially signed on to join Netflix’s upcoming comedy alongside Apatow’s frequents Leslie Mann and Iris Apatow, according to Deadline.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout star Maria Bakalova, who recently scored her first Golden Globe nomination, is also joining the cast of The Bubble along with Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, and Peter Serafinowicz.

The Bubble, which Apatow is directing, producing and co-writing with Pam Brady (Team America: World Police), will center on a group of actors and actresses struggling to complete a film while trapped in a hotel as part of the pandemic bubble. The streaming platform is reportedly fast-tracking the project by forming a roster that could rival that of the all-star hits Knives Out and The Disaster Artist.

Apatow made his feature directorial debut with 2005’s The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which became a breakout hit for the comedian and established him as a powerhouse talent for Universal Pictures, following it up with hits Knocked Up, Trainwreck and The King of Staten Island, while also producing Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek. The 52-year-old filmmaker has worked with Netflix in various capacities over the years, with cameos in Lady Dynamite and Sandy Wexler and acting as co-writer, co-creator and executive producer of Love.

Sources also report that Apatow’s shift to Netflix for the feature project instead of Universal stemmed from the streaming platform’s ability to get the production underway quicker while the latter is still determining which productions to fund in the midst of the pandemic.

